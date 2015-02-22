* PSV stretch lead to 14 points with victory over Dordrecht

* Second-placed Ajax slip up with 1-1 draw at Tilburg

* Feyenoord come from two goals down to beat Excelsior 3-2

AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 PSV Eindhoven beat bottom side FC Dordrecht 3-0 to stretch their runaway lead at the top of the Dutch league to 14 points as second-placed Ajax Amsterdam were held to a goalless draw at Willem II Tilburg on Sunday.

PSV found it difficult to dominate struggling visitors Dordrecht, who fired their coach after a big loss last weekend, but still emerged as comfortable winners to reach 64 points.

Ajax, who were aiming to become the first club to win five successive Dutch championships, cropped points at Tilburg, who might have won had they not squandered a late chance.

The Amsterdam side have 50 points from 24 games, with 10 left to play.

PSV were in front after four minutes through an own goal from Jeffrey Fortes but only made sure of the win when Luuk de Jong converted a 62nd minute penalty before defender Jeffrey Bruma wrapped up the win with a third eight minutes later.

Ajax went ahead with a goal by Arkadiusz Milik after 37 minutes in Tilburg but Ali Messaoud equalised in the 52nd and Samuel Armenteros missed a sitter right near the end.

Feyenoord Rotterdam recovered from two goals down to win their derby at home to Excelsior and reclaim third place.

Tom van Weert scored twice in the opening half hour to give Excelsior a halftime lead but they had Jurgen Mattheij sent off for a handball soon after the restart, allowing Feyenoord to record a comeback 3-2 victory.

English-born Colin Kazim-Richards pulled one goal back from the penalty spot followed by a 76th minute equaliser by Jens Toornstra and the winner two minutes later from Lex Immers.

AZ Alkmaar, who were 2-0 winners at Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday, dropped back to fourth on goal difference.

There were also wins on Sunday for Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem, who both moved into the top seven and the Europa League playoff places.

Heerenveen beat visiting Groningen 3-1 while Valeri Kazaishvili scored in stoppage time for Vitesse who overcome Twente Enschede 2-1 away. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)