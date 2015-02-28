AMSTERDAM Feb 28 AZ Alkmaar's Steven Berghuis and Dabney dos Santos scored in blustery conditions as they beat Willem II Tilburg 2-0 to reclaim third place in the Dutch league on Saturday.

AZ moved to 47 points, above Feyenoord who play Utrecht on Sunday, but still 17 points off leaders PSV Eindhoven, who have a top of the table clash with Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday.

Berghuis netted five minutes before the break with a rasping shot from outside the penalty area and Dos Santos added the second in stoppage time.

Vitesse Arnhem came from an early goal down at home to beat PEC Zwolle 2-1 and move to fifth place on 40 points. A fourth successive defeat saw PEC slip to sixth.

Mustafa Saymak put PEC ahead inside four minutes but Bertrand Traore and Davy Propper ensured a home success as Vitesse won for a sixth successive league game.

Mid-table Twente Enschede ended a run of four straight losses but conceded a late equaliser to NAC Breda in a 1-1 draw.

Luc Castaignos put Twente ahead after four minutes but Erik Falkenburg equalised three minutes from time to salvage a vital point in NAC's battle against relegation.

They are four points below the safety zone and two behind Hercales Almelo who occupy the other relegation playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Sander van de Streek got the only goal in the 19th minute as SC Cambuur beat Heracles Almelo 1-0. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)