AMSTERDAM, March 8 Go Ahead Eagles coach Foeke Booy will leave the Dutch top flight club at the end of the season, he said on Sunday.

The 52-year-old has been at the Deventer-based team since the start of last season, after they won promotion, keeping the team up in the league last campaign as they finished 13th.

But this season they are 15th, just above the relegation places after a 3-0 home defeat by leaders PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.

"I feel I need to seek out another challenge and the club also deserve to know where I stand. We will now work 100 percent to make sure we achieve our ambitions for this season," he said on the club's website (www. ga-eagles.nl).

Booy is a former at Utrecht and has also been in charge of Sparta Rotterdam and Belgian club Cercle Brugge. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)