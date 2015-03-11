AMSTERDAM, March 11 Uncapped striker Bas Dost, who has scored 11 Bundesliga goals in the last six weeks, was named on Wednesday in a preliminary squad for the Netherlands' matches against Turkey and Spain later this month, coach Guus Hiddink announced.

The 25-year-old Dost has been in remarkable scoring form for VfL Wolfsburg and is in line to play in the Euro 2016 qualifier against Turkey in Amsterdam on March 28 and a friendly against Spain three days later.

Forward Eljero Elia has played himself back into reckoning after moving to Southampton on loan from Werder Bremen in January.

The 28-year-old Elia came on as a substitute for the Dutch in the 2010 World Cup final against Spain but last played an international in 2012.

Hiddink's squad of 28 was missing captain Robin van Persie who is out with an ankle injury.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Jeffrey Bruma (PSV Eindhoven), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United), Bruno Martins Indi (FC Porto), Sven van Beek (Feyenoord), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris St Germain), Ricardo van Rhijn, Joel Veltman (both (Ajax Amsterdam), Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa), Jetro Willems (PSV Eindhoven)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Olympiakos), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven).

Forwards: Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay (both PSV Eindhoven), Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg), Eljero Elia (Southampton), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Luciano Narsingh (PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)