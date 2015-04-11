AMSTERDAM, April 11 Champions Ajax Amsterdam stayed in the Dutch league title race for at least another week as they won 2-0 away at Heracles Almelo on Saturday and delayed the coronation of PSV Eindhoven.

Second-placed Ajax, who have won the last four titles, cut PSV's lead to 10 points with four rounds of the season left.

Iceland international Kolbeinn Sigthorsson scored from a rebound on the stroke of halftime and Lucas Andersen enlivened a poor match with a volleyed goal five minutes from the end.

PSV will win the championship next Saturday if they beat Heerenveen at home, irrespective of Ajax's remaining results.

Vitesse Arnhem continued their hot streak up into fourth place as they beat Excelsior 3-1 away and AZ Alkmaar lost 5-2 at Heerenveen to drop to fifth.

Vitesse are unbeaten in 11 games -- nine wins and two draws -- after Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore, on loan from Chelsea, scored twice to take his league tally to 10.

They have 51 points, AZ 50 and Heerenveen 48 in sixth place.

Sam Larsson scored twice in Heerenveen's home victory after Steven Berghuis had given AZ the lead inside 90 seconds.

FC Dordrecht came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at fellow strugglers NAC Breda but are still seven points adrift at the bottom of the standings.