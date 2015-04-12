AMSTERDAM, April 12 Feyenoord consolidated third place in the Dutch league in a 2-2 draw at Willem II Tilburg on Sunday to ensure they moved closer to securing an automatic berth into next season's Europa League.

Elvis Manu opened the scoring for Feyenoord just before the half-hour mark but the lead lasted just seven minutes before Freek Heerkens equalised.

Willem II went ahead through Bruno Andrade but that lead also did last long before Colin Kazim-Richards equalised to ensure Feyenoord moved to 58 points, seven more than fourth placed Vitesse Arnhem.

The top two finishers in the Dutch league qualify to play in the Champions League while the third placed team is guaranteed a Europa League berth. The teams finishing fourth to seventh play off at the end of the season for another Europa League berth.

Twente Enschede, docked a second batch of three points last week by the Dutch football association for financial irregularities, bounced back for a 3-1 victory over second-from-bottom Go Ahead Eagles.

Renato Tapia scored twice in the away success which keeps Twente in 11th spot, two points behind 10th placed Groningen who beat SC Cambuur 3-2.

Groningen had to come back from 1-2 down after netting their eight own goal of the campaign. Brazilian defender Eric Botteghin's effort into his own net was the 29th overall of the season, a new record for the Dutch league.

Two late goals gave ADO den Haag a 2-0 win over Utrecht and allowed them to move clear of the relegation zone. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)