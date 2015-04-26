AMSTERDAM, April 26 Kolbeinn Sigthorsson struck late to earn Ajax Amsterdam a 1-1 draw at PEC Zwolle on Sunday and ensure that they will finish runners-up in the Dutch league this season.

The Icelandic international's goal moved Ajax on to 68 points, nine ahead of third-place Feyenoord, who were held 1-1 at Groningen, with two matches remaining.

It means last season's champions, who have had to give up their crown to dominant PSV Eindhoven in this campaign, will enter the qualifiers for the Champions League in the third round next season.

After a goalless first half, Jesper Drost had given the home side the lead in Zwolle three minutes after the restart, but Sigthorsson's goal with just a minute remaining earned Ajax the draw.

It was also a valuable point for PEC, who are four clear in seventh, the final place for the post-season Europa League playoffs.

At Groningen, Jordy Clasie had put Feyenoord ahead, before Tjaronn Chery equalised, and the visitors were reduced to 10 men when substitute Khalid Boulahrouz was sent off late in the game.

That result allowed fourth-placed AZ Alkmaar to move to within three points of the Rotterdam club as they won 2-0 at FC Twente despite also finishing the game a man light.

First half goals from Wesley Hoedt and American Aron Johannsson sealed the points for AZ, despite two yellow cards for Serbian midfielder Nemanja Gudelj who departed with 20 minutes left. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ian Chadband)