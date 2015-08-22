AMSTERDAM Aug 22 Champions PSV Eindhoven were held to a draw for the second time in three games at the start of the new Dutch league season as they played out a 1-1 stalemate at Heerenveen on Saturday.

Luuk de Jong equalised midway through the second half after the hosts had taken the lead through a 55th minute penalty from Caner Cavlan.

The result followed a 2-2 draw at ADO Den Haag in PSV's opening match and a 2-0 home win over Groningen last week.

Four goals from Oussama Tannane ensured a 6-1 away win for Heracles Almelo at SC Cambuur and the provisional lead in the standings with six points.

Tannane completed his hat-trick inside the first half hour and now has five goals for the season.

Second-placed Ajax Amsterdam visit NEC Nijmegen on Sunday when Feyenoord, who are third and also have six points from two games, host Vitesse Arnhem.

Also on Saturday, promoted Roda JC Kerkrade beat De Graafschap with a 37th minute goal from Tom van Hyfte to move up to fourth on six points.

De Graafschap have now lost their opening three matches. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)