AMSTERDAM Aug 23 Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik scored for the third game running as Ajax Amsterdam continued their perfect start to the Dutch league season with a 2-0 victory at NEC Nijmegen on Sunday.

The win keeps Ajax top of the table with nine points from their three matches, ahead of Feyenoord on goal difference after the Rotterdam club also made it three wins from as many games this campaign with a 2-0 success at home to Vitesse Arnhem.

Milik, who also scored in the Europa League playoffs in midweek, fired home from the edge of the box three minutes into the second half, though NEC goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson should have done better having been beaten at his near post.

There was further frustration for the home side when Ajax scored a second via an own goal by Rens van Eijden with four minutes remaining.

Feyenoord finally broke down a stubborn Vitesse at De Kuip when experienced forward Dirk Kuyt converted from the penalty spot with 13 minutes left after a foul by Guram Kashia.

The home side added a quick second two minutes later when Kuyt turned provider, setting up Bilal Basacikoglu to make the points safe.

FC Twente's poor start to the season continued as they lost 2-1 at PEC Zwolle.

Lars Veldwijk put PEC ahead from the penalty spot before Twente found an equaliser a minute after halftime through Hakim Ziyech. Ben Rienstra grabbed a winner on 63 minutes for the home side.

AZ Alkmaar and Willem II played out a goalless draw, while a late Mike Havenaar goal earned ADO Den Haag a 1-1 home draw with Utrecht.

Champions PSV Eindhoven drew 1-1 at Heerenveen on Saturday. (Writing by Nick Said, editing by Mark Meadows; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; +27 83 272 2948)