AMSTERDAM Aug 29 Unfashionable provincial team Heracles Almelo joined big guns Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord at the top of the table after beating Twente Enschede 2-0 on Saturday, their third win in a row in the Dutch top-flight.

Iliass Bel Hassani opened the scoring in the derby encounter with a long-range effort in the 17th minute and Wout Weghorst made sure of maximum points with a free kick in the 75th.

PEC Zwolle have eight points from four matches after drawing 1-1 at Heerenveen.

The hosts were ahead after four minutes through Sam Larsson but Lars Veldwijk equalised for Zwolle in the 59th.

Utrecht scored their first victory of the season when they sank Groningen 2-0 with goals in either half from Bart Ramselaar and Timo Letschert.

Excelsior also won for the first time this term, crushing rock bottom De Graafschap 3-0 to hand the visitors their fourth straight defeat.

Ajax and Feyenoord are in action on Sunday, meeting ADO Den Haag and PSV Eindhoven respectively.