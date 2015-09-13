AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 Unfashionable Heracles Almelo won for a fourth time in five games this season to move to within one point of the Dutch league leaders on Sunday.

Their 1-0 victory at ADO Den Haag pushed them to 12 points, where they were joined by Feyenoord who scraped home by a single goal against Willem II Tilburg.

Feyenoord and Heracles sit just behind leaders Ajax, who lost their 100 percent record on Saturday, and one point above champions PSV Eindhoven.

Wout Weghorst's header seven minutes before half-time ensured Heracles got their second away success of the season.

Eljero Elia, the former Dutch international who was in the 2010 World Cup squad, came on as a substitute to score Feyenoord's 68th-minute winner in an unconvincing showing.

Early goals from Danny Hoesen and Bryan Linssen set Groningen on their way to a 3-1 win over Heerenveen in the northern derby.

Bart Ramselaar's second-half winner allowed Utrecht to push Vitesse Arnhem out of seventh place in the standings. The 2-1 win was their second success of the season. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in London; editing by Clare Fallon)