AMSTERDAM, Sept 19 This season's surprise package Heracles Almelo moved to the top of the Dutch league with a 2-1 victory over champions PSV Eindhoven at the Polman Stadion on Saturday.

Heracles have 15 points from six matches, one more than second-placed PEC Zwolle and two ahead of Ajax Amsterdam, who play their game in hand on Sunday against Excelsior Rotterdam.

The defeat brought PSV crashing back to earth after their 2-1 midweek success over Manchester United in the Champions League.

Goals before halftime from Mark Fledderus and Thomas Bruns delivered the win for Heracles after Luuk de Jong had given the visitors the lead inside two minutes.

The defeat was the first for PSV in the league since they were beaten by Feyenoord in March.

PEC Zwolle shot up to second with a 2-1 victory over ADO den Haag. They, too, came from behind to claim the points.

Mike Havenaar continued his early season scoring form to put Den Haag ahead, but a goal 20 minutes from time by Sheraldo Becker brought the home side level.

He then turned provider for striker Lars Veldwijk to net his sixth of the season to give PEC the win.

Willem II bagged their first victory of the campaign with a 3-1 success over Utrecht, Erik Falkenburg and Robbie Haemhouts scoring either side of an own goal from Utrecht's Louis Nganioni.

Midfielder Nacer Barazite had briefly brought the visitors level just after halftime, but that parity lasted only five minutes before Nganioni put the ball into his own net. FC Twente remain third-bottom after a 0-0 draw at fellow strugglers Cambuur, who sit one place below them. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Clare Lovell)