AMSTERDAM, Sept 20 Anwar El Ghazi continued his red-hot scoring form in the Dutch league as he grabbed the opener in a 2-0 win for Ajax Amsterdam at Excelsior Rotterdam on Sunday that put his club back at the top of the standings.

El Ghazi's effort just past the half-hour mark was followed by a strike from Polish international Arkadiusz Milik before half-time in a comfortable win.

Ajax moved on to 16 points from their opening six matches of the season with El Ghazi's goal tally now up to seven in the league.

Heracles Almelo (15 points) and PEC Zwolle (14) remained second and third as Feyenoord failed to move up the table. They were held to a 1-1 draw at Roda JC Kerkrade on Sunday and are fourth on 13 points.

Michiel Kramer gave Feyenoord a 20th-minute lead but it lasted just seven minutes before Hicham Faik equalised

At the other end of the table the horror season for De Graafschap continued as they lost a sixth successive match, this time at Vitesse Arnhem.

Guram Kashia scored after five minutes, Valeri Qazaishvili doubled the tally before half-time and Milot Rashica made it 3-0 late in the game.

Groningen beat AZ Alkmaar 2-0 in Sunday's other clash. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in London; editing by Clare Fallon)