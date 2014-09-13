AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 PEC Zwolle's Joost Broerse scored a spectacular long range free kick in a 3-1 home triumph over PSV Eindhoven as they joined their opponents at the top of the Dutch league standings by ending their 100 percent record on Saturday.

PEC came from a goal down to join PSV on 12 points after five matches of the season.

New signing Luuk de Jong converted a 31st minute penalty for PSV after Dutch international Memphis Depay had earlier been forced off with a hamstring injury as the visitors sought to make it five wins out of five.

But a blunder by PSV goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet allowed PEC to equalise soon after as Jesper Drost's tame effort squeezed into the net and then Broerse slammed the ball home from some 25 metres for PEC to take a 63rd minute lead.

Ben Rienstra added the third seven minutes from time as last season's cup winners emerged as surprise early season contenders.

Ajax Amsterdam's Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik, on loan from Bayer Leverkusen for the season, made his first impact when he scored twice as they bounced back from two successive defeats to beat bottom placed Heracles 2-1 at home.

But it did not provide the needed morale booster for Ajax, who are fifth with nine points and host Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"Overall, we did not do well," said coach Frank de Boer.

Heerenveen are third with 10 points after a 1-0 win at AZ Alkmaar, whose coach Marco van Basten's future is in doubt as he missed a second successive match with health issues. Daley Sinkgraven scored the only goal in the first half.

Promoted Willem II Tilburg, who lost three of their first four games back in the top flight, produced a shock by winning 2-1 at Feyenoord.

New goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer, a surprise signing from Ajax, twice picked the ball out of his net before he even made a save on his debut.

Willem's Frank van der Struijk and Samuel Armenteros caught their hosts napping with two counter attack goals in the opening 22 minutes.

Feyenoord, who also fielded Karim El Ahmadi after bringing him back from Aston Villa, did score through English-born Turkish international Colin Kazim-Richards but they could not find an equaliser in the final 15 minutes.

After four successive draws, Twente Enschede finally posted a win by beating Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 with goals from Luc Castaignos and Jesus Corona. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)