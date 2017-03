April 27 Ajax Amsterdam captured their fourth successive Dutch League title, and 33rd overall, with a 1-1 draw at Heracles Almelo on Sunday.

Lasse Schone's early goal set up Ajax for an afternoon of celebration but Simon Cziommer's equaliser in the 22nd minute ensured a nervy finish as Ajax opened up an unassailable lead at the top of the table to seal the title. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)