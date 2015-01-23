AMSTERDAM Jan 23 Former Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur coach Martin Jol is to take an advisory role at RKC Waalwijk who are floundering at the bottom of the second division in the Netherlands, Dutch media reported on Friday.

Jol, who coached Waalwijk between 1998 and 2004, will be "a technical sounding board" for the club, who lost their top flight status last season and are now in danger of dropping out of the professional ranks.

Jol was in Waalwjik earlier this month as a guest coach for a testimonial match and told the club he would like to help them try and get out of their predicament.

"It is fantastic that a man with so much experience can advise us," director Remco Overier told Algemeen Dagblad.

