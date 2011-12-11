By Theo Ruizenaar
| UTRECHT, Netherlands
UTRECHT, Netherlands Dec 11 An own goal by Guy
Ramos gave Ajax Amsterdam a 1-0 win at 10-man RKC Waalwijk in
the Dutch soccer league on Sunday to keep alive their title
chances.
The unlucky Ramos deflected a shot from Christian Eriksen
three minute before the break. Ajax failed to make it 2-0 when
Miralem Sulejmani had a penalty saved in the 65th minute after
Sigourney Bandjar had been sent off.
AZ Alkmaar remain top with 38 points after 16 matches
following their 4-0 win over Graafschap Doetinchem on Saturday.
They are four points ahead of PSV Eindhoven, 1-0 winners against
NAC Breda.
Ajax are fourth with 30 points, while Feyenoord slipped to
sixth with 28 after being held to a 2-2 draw by 10-man Utrecht.
John Guidetti scored his eighth goal this season to put
Feyenoord ahead after 94 seconds but after 31 minutes Daan
Bovenberg headed home the equaliser.
Soon after halftime, Edouard Duplan scored to earn Utrecht
the lead but midway through the second half Jerson Cabral came
in from the right to salvage a draw for Ronald Koeman's men.
At the bottom, VVV Venlo registered their second win of the
season beating neighbours Roda JC Kerkrade 2-0 to move into 17th
place with 10 points leaving Excelsior Rotterdam in the bottom
spot with eight points.
Barry Maguire converted a penalty on the stroke of halftime
after keeper Pawel Kieszek was sent off for a foul.
Seven minutes before time, after Mads Junker had missed a
penalty for Roda, Ahmed Musa set up Bryan Linssen to double the
lead.
