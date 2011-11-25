ROTTERDAM Nov 25 AZ Alkmaar beat Utrecht 2-0 with second-half goals from Rasmus Elm and substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson as they recorded a fourth straight win without conceding a goal to go six points clear at the top of the Dutch league on Friday.

Alkmaar, champions in 1981 and 2009, struggled with a defensive Utrecht side for over an hour but midway through the second half Elm curled a freekick round the wall to break the deadlock with his eighth league goal of the season.

Gudmundsson came off the bench to settle the match for the home side with a fierce shot from 16 meters a minute from time.

Alkmaar have 34 points from 13 matches ahead of PSV Eindhoven who host Groningen on Saturday.

Twente Enschede, who are third with 26, host Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday when fourth-placed champions Ajax Amsterdam, who are trailing the leaders with 21 points, travel to NEC Nijmegen.

(Writing by Theo Ruizenaar, editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more Dutch soccer stories