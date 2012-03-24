ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, March 24 Twente Enschede closed the gap on Dutch league leaders AZ Alkmaar to a single point after drawing 1-1 at struggling ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Ebi Smolarek volleyed fourth from bottom Den Haag into a sixth-minute lead.

He is the son of former Poland striker Wlodzimierz Smolarek who died earlier this month of unknown causes at the age of 54.

Glynor Plet equalised for Steve McClaren's Twente with a header in the 62nd minute.

Alkmaar, who have 53 points from 26 matches, play their game in hand at home to RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

Ajax Amsterdam, in second spot on the same points as Twente, entertain fourth-placed PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.

Heerenveen, fifth on 51 points, rebounded from a double defeat against PSV in the league and cup by cruising to a 4-1 home victory over VVV Venlo.

Viktor Elm (2) and Filip Djuricic struck for Heerenveen while Bas Dost, the league's top scorer, grabbed his 23rd goal of the season.

Elsewhere, Roda JC Kerkrade beat Vitesse Arnhem 3-1 with Sanharib Malki scoring his 21st goal of the season. NAC Breda and NEC Nijmegen also drew 1-1. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)