(Amends headline)
By Theo Ruizenaar
ROTTERDAM Apr 22 Ajax Amsterdam moved closer to
retaining the Dutch league title as they won their 11th league
game in a row by beating Groningen 2-0 on Sunday to move six
points clear at the top.
Derk Boerrigter broke the deadlock against struggling
Groningen, who have lost 10 of their last 12 matches, netting
after a Siem de Jong shot was blocked on the stroke of halftime.
De Jong also had a hand in the second goal, setting up
Kolbeinn Sigthorsson 10 minutes before time to settle the match.
Ajax have 67 points with three matches remaining and need
four more, starting next Sunday away at Steve McClaren's
fourth-placed Twente Enschede who beat bottom side Excelsior
Rotterdam 1-0 on Saturday to move to 60 points.
AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord are joint second on 61 points after
both registered 2-1 victories over VVV Venlo and ADO Den Haag
respectively. They meet next Sunday in Rotterdam in their battle
for second place which brings a place in the Champions League
qualifiying round.
Brett Holman put Alkmaar ahead two minutes into the second
but Quin Kruysen equalised from close range just before the hour
mark. U.S. international Jozy Altidore restored the lead six
minutes later with a well-placed header.
Feyenoord grabbed the lead early in the second half when
Ruben Schaken notched in a cross from Guyon Fernandez who
doubled the lead 20 minutes before time. Lex Immers converted a
penalty a minute before time to pull one back.
PSV Eindhoven, fifth on 60 points, came from behind to beat
NEC Nijmegen 2-1. Navarone Foor put Nijmegen ahead after seven
minutes but midway through the second half Jetro Willems
equalised before Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink netted a close range
winner after 88 minutes.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)