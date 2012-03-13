SOFIA, March 13 PSV Eindhoven's Bulgarian
defender Stanislav Manolev says Dutch referees are picking on
him.
"I have a feeling that Dutch referees are prejudiced against
me," said Manolev, who has received nine yellow and two red
cards in the Dutch league this season, as well as a yellow in a
cup game.
"Sometimes I think they're showing me cards for irregular
breathing and this is embarrassing," Manolev told Bulgarian
media on Tuesday.
"Referees have been very tough and if I am honest I think
over-tough," added the 26-year-old player, who joined PSV in
2009. "In my opinion, cards have been handed out a bit too
freely."
Manolev, known for his fiery temper, quit the Bulgarian
national team after clashing with former German coach Lothar
Matthaeus last September but rescinded his decision soon
afterwards. He has won 21 caps.
PSV, who sacked coach Fred Rutten and replaced him with
Phillip Cocu on Monday, are fourth in the Dutch league, four
points behind leaders AZ Alkmaar.
The 1988 European Cup winners host Valencia on Thursday in a
Europa League last-16 return leg.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)