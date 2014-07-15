July 15 Netherlands defender Bruno Martins Indi has moved from Feyenoord Rotterdam to FC Porto on a four-year contract, the Dutch club said on Tuesday.

No details of the deal for the 22-year-old, who help the Dutch national team to a third placed finish at the World Cup in Brazil last weekend, were announced.

"It feels the right moment to leave," he told the club's website (www.feyenoord.nl).

"I have played more than 100 games for Feyenoord and now have a World Cup behind my name. I always said that if I made the next move in my career it must benefit both me and the club. My departure is a good financial deal for Feyenoord while I get a new challenge in Portugal."

Martins Indi was born in Portugal to parents from Guinea Bissau but grew up in the Netherlands from an early age. He came through the junior ranks at the Rotterdam club to earn 22 caps for the country. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)