ROTTERDAM Jan 5 Italian striker Graziano Pelle has signed for Feyenoord on a permanent deal from Parma, the Dutch club said in a statement on Saturday.

The 27-year old started his career at Lecce before joining AZ Alkmaar, where he left after four years for Parma.

Pelle joined Feyenoord on loan in August and scored 14 goals in 14 matches during the first half of the season to inspire the Rotterdam-based club to fourth in the Dutch league, three points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven and Twente Enschede.

He has penned a four-year deal with media reports saying Feyenoord will pay Parma three million euros ($3.91 million). ($1 = 0.7666 euros)