AMSTERDAM May 7 Feyenoord's Dutch championship match against Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday has been postponed after police engaged in a wage dispute said they could not fully guarantee security.

Frontline patrol officers in the Netherlands are locked in a wage dispute with the justice ministry, demanding better work conditions and funding.

Police unions said the clubs could not rely on officers' "full police support" for the match. Officers will return to their desks in police stations to catch up on what they say is a heavy and growing burden of paperwork during the match.

"The police work stoppages both before and during the match mean that I can't guarantee the safety of both players and fans and public order in the city," Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb in a statement.

He said it would be irresponsible to allow the match to go ahead under these circumstances. The city said it would work with the clubs and the Dutch football association to find a new date for the match.

Another match, between Groningen and Zwolle, will proceed as planned, despite police threatening not to provide security. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by Justin Palmer)