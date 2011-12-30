- ROTTERDAM Dec 30 PSV Eindhoven
coach Fred Rutten will leave the Dutch
club at the end of this season when his contract expires, local
media reported on Friday.
"It is time PSV and I let one another go, but my coming
leave of the club and the squad will touch me," Rutten told the
Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant.
The 49-year-old coach joined PSV as manager in 2009 after
spells at Twente Enschede and Schalke 04 Gelsenkirchen, while he
previously worked for PSV as assistant to Guus Hiddink.
PSV have failed to win a trophy under Rutten but currently
lie second in the Dutch league, one point behind AZ Alkmaar, and
are still in the Europa League and Dutch cup.
PSV technical director Marcel Brands insisted he was not
concerned that the early announcement of Rutten to leave the
club will influence this season.
"Fred (Rutten) informed in November and he is professional
enough, so I have no doubts about the remaining part of the
season," Brands said.
Dutch media have reported that Hiddink, available since
leaving the Turkish national team, and Dick Advocaat, coach of
Russia, are among the candidates to succeed Rutten.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer. To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories