Jan 10 Dutch club PSV Eindhoven have made a bid to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season with Fulham's attacking midfielder Bryan Ruiz, the club told Dutch media on Friday.

But they face opposition for his signature from Spain's Real Betis, PSV technical manager Marcel Brands told reporters at the club's training camp in the Canary Islands.

He said a fee of around 10.0 million euros ($13.59 million)was outside PSV's budget but that a loan agreement was possible for the 28-year-old Costa Rica captain, who played in the Netherlands for FC Twente before moving to Fulham for 10.6 million euros in 2011.

Fulham manager Rene Meulensteen meanwhile, confirmed in London on Friday they had given Ruiz permission to talk to "a number of interested clubs."

Ruiz has started just one match under Meulensteen, the humiliating 6-0 thrashing at Hull City on Dec.28, and it now appears Fulham are prepared to cut their losses while he seeks more game time to ensure his place in his country's World Cup squad.

PSV are in search of an experienced midfielder to boost a youthful squad but have had bids for Thorgan Hazard (Chelsea loanee at Zulte Waregem) and Michael Bradley (AS Roma) turned down in recent days.

Bradley has since joined FC Toronto in the MLS.

PSV, European champions in 1988, had a poor start to the season, going seven games without a win in league competition but recovering with two victories in December to move up to seventh before the winter break.

They resume their programme at champions Ajax Amsterdam on Jan. 19. ($1 = 0.7361 euros) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson and Sam Holden, editing by Mike Collett)