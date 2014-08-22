AMSTERDAM Aug 22 PSV Eindhoven extended the contract of striker Memphis Depay on Friday, ending speculation about a possible move in the current transfer window.

The 20-year-old, who scored for the Netherlands at the World Cup in Brazil, is now contracted to the Dutch club until 2018, the club's technical manager Marcel Brands said.

"We worked hard behind the scenes to keep Memphis at Eindhoven this season. We used budget we had for a new striker to keep Memphis. We're proud of the development of a player that has come through our youth ranks," he added.

Depay, who has scored twice in 10 appearances for the Dutch national team, made his PSV debut just days after his 17th birthday.

PSV play champions Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday in an early season top-of-the table clash in the Dutch league, just days after beating Shakhter Soligorsk of Belarus 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie.