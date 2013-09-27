Sept 27 A leading Dutch referee described himself as sick to the stomach after attempting to book a player in a cup tie on Thursday, only to discover he had forgotten his cards.

But Heerenveen defender Joey van den Berg did not got away with his foul. His name was included on the list of cautions on the official report of his team's 3-0 win over fellow top-flight club Twente Enschede, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Friday.

Referee Pieter Vink said he had changed his soaking wet shirt at halftime but forgot to transfer his cards from the pocket of the old shirt.

"I thought I blew the game well," he told Fox Sports television. "And then this happens to you. It has made me furious. This will never happen to me again. I'm really sick to my stomach about it." (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)