Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
Jan 27 Dutch championship result and standings on Friday. PSV Eindhoven 3 Vitesse Arnhem 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 19 12 5 2 52 21 41 ------------------------- 2 AZ Alkmaar 18 12 3 3 37 16 39 ------------------------- 3 Twente Enschede 18 10 6 2 48 18 36 4 Ajax Amsterdam 18 9 7 2 47 24 34 ------------------------- 5 Heerenveen 18 8 7 3 41 28 31 6 Feyenoord 18 9 4 5 35 24 31 7 Groningen 18 8 5 5 31 29 29 8 Vitesse Arnhem 19 8 5 6 24 20 29 ------------------------- 9 Roda JC Kerkrade 18 8 1 9 32 41 25 10 ADO Den Haag 18 6 4 8 25 34 22 11 NAC Breda 18 6 3 9 24 31 21 12 Heracles Almelo 18 5 5 8 28 27 20 13 NEC Nijmegen 18 6 2 10 18 27 20 14 Utrecht 18 4 6 8 29 36 18 15 RKC Waalwijk 18 5 3 10 17 33 18 ------------------------- 16 VVV-Venlo 18 3 4 11 18 43 13 17 Graafschap Doetinchem 18 3 3 12 16 41 12 ------------------------- 18 Excelsior 18 2 5 11 12 41 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT) Heerenveen v Utrecht (1745) Heracles Almelo v Excelsior (1845) NAC Breda v Graafschap Doetinchem (1845) Roda JC Kerkrade v AZ Alkmaar (1945)
Playing on Sunday Feyenoord v Ajax Amsterdam (1130) Twente Enschede v Groningen (1330) RKC Waalwijk v VVV-Venlo (1330) NEC Nijmegen v ADO Den Haag (1530) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F