Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
Jan 21 Dutch championship results and standings on Saturday. Graafschap Doetinchem 0 Heerenveen 2 Excelsior 3 NAC Breda 0 Twente Enschede 5 RKC Waalwijk 0
Played on Friday ADO Den Haag 3 Roda JC Kerkrade 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AZ Alkmaar 17 12 2 3 36 15 38 ------------------------- 2 PSV Eindhoven 17 11 4 2 48 19 37 ------------------------- 3 Twente Enschede 18 10 6 2 48 18 36 4 Ajax Amsterdam 17 9 6 2 46 23 33 ------------------------- 5 Feyenoord 17 9 4 4 34 22 31 6 Heerenveen 18 8 7 3 41 28 31 7 Vitesse Arnhem 17 8 5 4 23 16 29 8 Groningen 17 7 5 5 29 28 26 ------------------------- 9 Roda JC Kerkrade 18 8 1 9 32 41 25 10 ADO Den Haag 18 6 4 8 25 34 22 11 NAC Breda 18 6 3 9 24 31 21 12 Heracles Almelo 17 5 5 7 27 25 20 13 RKC Waalwijk 18 5 3 10 17 33 18 14 Utrecht 17 4 5 8 28 35 17 15 NEC Nijmegen 17 5 2 10 17 27 17 ------------------------- 16 Graafschap Doetinchem 18 3 3 12 16 41 12 17 Excelsior 18 2 5 11 12 41 11 ------------------------- 18 VVV-Venlo 17 2 4 11 16 42 10 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT) Vitesse Arnhem v NEC Nijmegen (1130) AZ Alkmaar v Ajax Amsterdam (1330) Groningen v Heracles Almelo (1330) VVV-Venlo v Feyenoord (1330) Utrecht v PSV Eindhoven (1530)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)