BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
Feb 4 Dutch championship results and standings on Saturday. Excelsior 3 VVV-Venlo 1 Vitesse Arnhem 1 NAC Breda 0
Played on Friday Heerenveen 4 Roda JC Kerkrade 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 19 12 5 2 52 21 41 ------------------------- 2 Twente Enschede 19 11 6 2 52 19 39 ------------------------- 3 AZ Alkmaar 19 12 3 4 37 18 39 4 Heerenveen 20 10 7 3 47 31 37 ------------------------- 5 Ajax Amsterdam 19 9 7 3 49 28 34 6 Feyenoord 19 10 4 5 39 26 34 7 Vitesse Arnhem 20 9 5 6 25 20 32 8 Groningen 19 8 5 6 32 33 29 ------------------------- 9 Roda JC Kerkrade 20 9 1 10 37 45 28 10 Heracles Almelo 19 6 5 8 31 27 23 11 NEC Nijmegen 19 7 2 10 20 27 23 12 ADO Den Haag 19 6 4 9 25 36 22 13 NAC Breda 20 6 4 10 25 33 22 14 RKC Waalwijk 19 6 3 10 21 33 21 15 Utrecht 19 4 6 9 29 38 18 ------------------------- 16 Excelsior 20 3 5 12 15 45 14 17 Graafschap Doetinchem 19 3 4 12 17 42 13 ------------------------- 18 VVV-Venlo 20 3 4 13 19 50 13 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
Postponed on Saturday ADO Den Haag v AZ Alkmaar
Playing on Sunday Ajax Amsterdam v Utrecht (1130) Heracles Almelo v PSV Eindhoven (1330) NEC Nijmegen v Feyenoord (1330) Groningen v RKC Waalwijk (1530)
Postponed Sunday fixture Graafschap Doetinchem v Twente Enschede
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi