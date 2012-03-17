UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Excelsior 2 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 RKC Waalwijk 1 Graafschap Doetinchem 0 VVV-Venlo 0 NEC Nijmegen 2
Friday, March 16 Vitesse Arnhem 2 Heracles Almelo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AZ Alkmaar 25 16 4 5 53 25 52 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 25 14 7 4 66 33 49 ------------------------- 3 Twente Enschede 24 14 6 4 66 28 48 4 PSV Eindhoven 25 14 6 5 63 37 48 ------------------------- 5 Heerenveen 25 13 9 3 56 36 48 6 Feyenoord 25 13 6 6 49 32 45 7 Vitesse Arnhem 26 12 5 9 34 29 41 8 RKC Waalwijk 26 10 4 12 28 38 34 ------------------------- 9 Roda JC Kerkrade 26 11 1 14 44 56 34 10 NEC Nijmegen 26 10 3 13 30 35 33 11 Groningen 25 9 5 11 36 46 32 12 Heracles Almelo 26 8 6 12 39 41 30 13 NAC Breda 25 8 4 13 33 39 28 14 ADO Den Haag 25 7 7 11 29 48 28 15 Utrecht 25 6 9 10 36 41 27 ------------------------- 16 VVV-Venlo 26 7 4 15 31 58 25 17 Excelsior 26 4 6 16 21 58 18 ------------------------- 18 Graafschap Doetinchem 25 4 4 17 21 55 16 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 18 ADO Den Haag v Ajax Amsterdam (1130) Twente Enschede v Feyenoord (1330) Utrecht v Groningen (1330) PSV Eindhoven v Heerenveen (1330) AZ Alkmaar v NAC Breda (1530)
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.