Feb 8 Result and standings from a Dutch soccer
championship match on Wednesday (tabulate under played, won,
drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
ADO Den Haag 0 AZ Alkmaar 6
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 20 12 6 2 53 22 42
-------------------------
2 AZ Alkmaar 20 13 3 4 43 18 42
-------------------------
3 Twente Enschede 19 11 6 2 52 19 39
4 Heerenveen 20 10 7 3 47 31 37
-------------------------
5 Feyenoord 20 11 4 5 41 26 37
6 Ajax Amsterdam 20 9 7 4 49 30 34
7 Vitesse Arnhem 20 9 5 6 25 20 32
8 Groningen 20 8 5 7 32 36 29
-------------------------
9 Roda JC Kerkrade 20 9 1 10 37 45 28
10 Heracles Almelo 20 6 6 8 32 28 24
11 RKC Waalwijk 20 7 3 10 24 33 24
12 NEC Nijmegen 20 7 2 11 20 29 23
13 NAC Breda 20 6 4 10 25 33 22
14 ADO Den Haag 20 6 4 10 25 42 22
15 Utrecht 20 5 6 9 31 38 21
-------------------------
16 Excelsior 20 3 5 12 15 45 14
17 Graafschap Doetinchem 19 3 4 12 17 42 13
-------------------------
18 VVV-Venlo 20 3 4 13 19 50 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next fixtures (times GMT):
Friday:
Twente Enschede v Heracles Almelo (1900)
Saturday:
AZ Alkmaar v Excelsior (1745)
Roda JC Kerkrade v NEC Nijmegen (1845)
VVV-Venlo v Groningen (1845)
NAC Breda v Ajax Amsterdam (1945)
Sunday:
Utrecht v ADO Den Haag (1130)
PSV Eindhoven v Graafschap Doetinchem (1330)
RKC Waalwijk v Heerenveen (1330)
Feyenoord v Vitesse Arnhem (1530)
