Feb 8 Result and standings from a Dutch soccer championship match on Wednesday (tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): ADO Den Haag 0 AZ Alkmaar 6

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 20 12 6 2 53 22 42 ------------------------- 2 AZ Alkmaar 20 13 3 4 43 18 42 ------------------------- 3 Twente Enschede 19 11 6 2 52 19 39 4 Heerenveen 20 10 7 3 47 31 37 ------------------------- 5 Feyenoord 20 11 4 5 41 26 37 6 Ajax Amsterdam 20 9 7 4 49 30 34 7 Vitesse Arnhem 20 9 5 6 25 20 32 8 Groningen 20 8 5 7 32 36 29 ------------------------- 9 Roda JC Kerkrade 20 9 1 10 37 45 28 10 Heracles Almelo 20 6 6 8 32 28 24 11 RKC Waalwijk 20 7 3 10 24 33 24 12 NEC Nijmegen 20 7 2 11 20 29 23 13 NAC Breda 20 6 4 10 25 33 22 14 ADO Den Haag 20 6 4 10 25 42 22 15 Utrecht 20 5 6 9 31 38 21 ------------------------- 16 Excelsior 20 3 5 12 15 45 14 17 Graafschap Doetinchem 19 3 4 12 17 42 13 ------------------------- 18 VVV-Venlo 20 3 4 13 19 50 13 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation

Next fixtures (times GMT):

Friday: Twente Enschede v Heracles Almelo (1900)

Saturday: AZ Alkmaar v Excelsior (1745) Roda JC Kerkrade v NEC Nijmegen (1845) VVV-Venlo v Groningen (1845) NAC Breda v Ajax Amsterdam (1945)

Sunday: Utrecht v ADO Den Haag (1130) PSV Eindhoven v Graafschap Doetinchem (1330) RKC Waalwijk v Heerenveen (1330) Feyenoord v Vitesse Arnhem (1530)

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more Dutch soccer