Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Oct 1 Results and standings from the Dutch championship on Saturday Utrecht 3 RKC Waalwijk 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 4 NAC Breda 3 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Heerenveen 1
Played on Friday Heracles Almelo 2 Graafschap Doetinchem 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AZ Alkmaar 7 6 0 1 18 5 18 ------------------------- 2 Twente Enschede 7 5 1 1 19 7 16 ------------------------- 3 Ajax Amsterdam 7 4 3 0 21 10 15 4 PSV Eindhoven 7 4 2 1 23 10 14 ------------------------- 5 Feyenoord 7 4 2 1 16 6 14 6 Vitesse Arnhem 8 4 2 2 15 10 14 7 RKC Waalwijk 8 4 1 3 10 9 13 8 Utrecht 8 3 3 2 14 10 12 ------------------------- 9 Groningen 7 3 1 3 12 14 10 10 Heracles Almelo 8 2 4 2 13 12 10 11 Heerenveen 8 2 4 2 14 16 10 12 Roda JC Kerkrade 8 3 0 5 10 25 9 13 ADO Den Haag 7 2 1 4 9 13 7 14 NEC Nijmegen 7 2 1 4 7 12 7 15 NAC Breda 8 2 1 5 11 15 7 ------------------------- 16 Graafschap Doetinchem 8 1 2 5 7 19 5 17 VVV-Venlo 7 0 3 4 6 18 3 ------------------------- 18 Excelsior 7 0 1 6 4 18 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 2 VVV-Venlo v AZ Alkmaar (1030) Groningen v Ajax Amsterdam (1230) Twente Enschede v Excelsior (1230) Feyenoord v ADO Den Haag (1230) NEC Nijmegen v PSV Eindhoven (1430)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (