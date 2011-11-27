Nov 27 Dutch championship results and standings on
Sunday:
Excelsior 1 ADO Den Haag 1
NEC Nijmegen 0 Ajax Amsterdam 3
RKC Waalwijk 1 Feyenoord 2
Played on Saturday:
NAC Breda 2 Heerenveen 2
PSV Eindhoven 6 Groningen 1
Roda JC Kerkrade 3 Heracles Almelo 1
VVV-Venlo 1 Graafschap Doetinchem 2
Played on Friday:
AZ Alkmaar 2 Utrecht 0
Standings (tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals
for, goals against, points):
P W D L F A Pts
1 AZ Alkmaar 13 11 1 1 30 8 34
-------------------------
2 PSV Eindhoven 14 9 4 1 42 16 31
-------------------------
3 Twente Enschede 13 7 5 1 33 13 26
4 Ajax Amsterdam 14 6 6 2 37 22 24
-------------------------
5 Feyenoord 14 7 3 4 27 18 24
6 Heerenveen 14 5 7 2 28 22 22
7 Vitesse Arnhem 13 6 3 4 18 16 21
8 Groningen 14 6 3 5 25 25 21
-------------------------
9 NAC Breda 14 5 3 6 22 23 18
10 Roda JC Kerkrade 14 6 0 8 20 35 18
11 Heracles Almelo 14 4 5 5 20 22 17
12 Utrecht 14 4 4 6 24 26 16
13 RKC Waalwijk 14 4 3 7 14 22 15
14 ADO Den Haag 14 4 3 7 17 27 15
15 NEC Nijmegen 14 4 1 9 12 22 13
-------------------------
16 Graafschap Doetinchem 14 3 3 8 14 30 12
17 Excelsior 13 1 4 8 8 25 7
-------------------------
18 VVV-Venlo 14 1 4 9 14 33 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next fixtures (times GMT):
Sunday:
Twente Enschede v Vitesse Arnhem (1530)
