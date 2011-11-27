Nov 27 Dutch championship results and standings on Sunday: Excelsior 1 ADO Den Haag 1 NEC Nijmegen 0 Ajax Amsterdam 3 RKC Waalwijk 1 Feyenoord 2

Played on Saturday: NAC Breda 2 Heerenveen 2 PSV Eindhoven 6 Groningen 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 3 Heracles Almelo 1 VVV-Venlo 1 Graafschap Doetinchem 2

Played on Friday: AZ Alkmaar 2 Utrecht 0

Standings (tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

P W D L F A Pts 1 AZ Alkmaar 13 11 1 1 30 8 34 ------------------------- 2 PSV Eindhoven 14 9 4 1 42 16 31 ------------------------- 3 Twente Enschede 13 7 5 1 33 13 26 4 Ajax Amsterdam 14 6 6 2 37 22 24 ------------------------- 5 Feyenoord 14 7 3 4 27 18 24 6 Heerenveen 14 5 7 2 28 22 22 7 Vitesse Arnhem 13 6 3 4 18 16 21 8 Groningen 14 6 3 5 25 25 21 ------------------------- 9 NAC Breda 14 5 3 6 22 23 18 10 Roda JC Kerkrade 14 6 0 8 20 35 18 11 Heracles Almelo 14 4 5 5 20 22 17 12 Utrecht 14 4 4 6 24 26 16 13 RKC Waalwijk 14 4 3 7 14 22 15 14 ADO Den Haag 14 4 3 7 17 27 15 15 NEC Nijmegen 14 4 1 9 12 22 13 ------------------------- 16 Graafschap Doetinchem 14 3 3 8 14 30 12 17 Excelsior 13 1 4 8 8 25 7 ------------------------- 18 VVV-Venlo 14 1 4 9 14 33 7 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation

Next fixtures (times GMT):

Sunday: Twente Enschede v Vitesse Arnhem (1530)

