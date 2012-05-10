BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship Europa League playoff matches on Thursday RKC Waalwijk 1 Ricky ten Voorde 25pen Twente Enschede 1 Douglas 14 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 6,000 - - - NEC Nijmegen 3 Navarone Foor 41, Lasse Schoene 79pen, Frank van der Struijk 88og Vitesse Arnhem 2 Nick Hofs 32, Wilfried Bony 61 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 12,333 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 13 Vitesse Arnhem v NEC Nijmegen (1230) Twente Enschede v RKC Waalwijk (1430)
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi