AMSTERDAM, June 11 Newly promoted Dutch club Roda JC Kerkrade on Thursday named Darije Kalezic as their new coach.

The 45-year-old Swiss-born coach signed a two year contract, moving over from his role as coach of PSV Eindhoven' reserve team, who played alongside Roda in the Dutch second division last season.

He has also previously coached at Stockport County, Zulte Waregem in Belgium and De Graafschap in the Netherlands.

Roda won their place back in the top flight in a dramatic playoff triumph over NAC Breda. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)