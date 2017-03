June 3 Former Danish international Denis Rommedahl will return to the Dutch league next season at the age of 34 after signing a two-year contract with RKC Waalwijk on Monday.

He returns to the club where he last played 15 years ago. Rommedahl, with 124 caps for his country, has played at three other Dutch clubs, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax Amsterdam and NEC Nijmegen, as well as Charlton Athletic in England and Greek side Olympiakos.

"You could say my career has come full circle. I hope my experience will add something to the team," he told the club website www.rkcwaalwijk.nl. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)