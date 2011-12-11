Angola's president orders inquiry into stadium stampede that killed 17
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
Dec 11 Top scorers of the Dutch championship on Sunday 14 Bas Dost (Heerenveen) 13 Dries Mertens (PSV Eindhoven) 10 Miralem Sulejmani (Ajax Amsterdam)
Marc Janko (Twente Enschede) 9 Tim Matavz (PSV Eindhoven)
Luuk de Jong (Twente Enschede)
Sanharib Malki (Roda JC Kerkrade)
Wilfried Bony (Vitesse Arnhem) 8 Rasmus Elm (AZ Alkmaar)
John Guidetti (Feyenoord)
Glynor Plet (Heracles Almelo)
Ola Toivonen (PSV Eindhoven) 7 Jacob Mulenga (Utrecht)
Oussama Assaidi (Heerenveen) 6 Leandro Bacuna (Groningen)
David Texeira (Groningen) 5 Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Ajax Amsterdam)
Jozy Altidore (AZ Alkmaar)
Ola John (Twente Enschede)
Nana Asare (Utrecht)
Jerson Cabral (Feyenoord)
Willy Overtoom (Heracles Almelo)
Melvin Platje (NEC Nijmegen)
Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven)
Filip Djuricic (Heerenveen)
Luciano Narsingh (Heerenveen)
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5