BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
Feb 4 Dutch championship top scorers on Saturday. 19 Bas Dost (Heerenveen) 15 Luuk de Jong (Twente Enschede) 14 John Guidetti (Feyenoord)
Dries Mertens (PSV Eindhoven)
Sanharib Malki (Roda JC Kerkrade) 11 Miralem Sulejmani (Ajax Amsterdam)
Tim Matavz (PSV Eindhoven)
Ola Toivonen (PSV Eindhoven) 10 Marc Janko (Twente Enschede)
Glynor Plet (Twente Enschede) 9 Rasmus Elm (AZ Alkmaar)
Wilfried Bony (Vitesse Arnhem) 8 David Texeira (Groningen) 7 Jacob Mulenga (Utrecht)
Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven)
Oussama Assaidi (Heerenveen) 6 Leandro Bacuna (Groningen)
Ola John (Twente Enschede)
Anthony Lurling (NAC Breda)
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi