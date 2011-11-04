ZEIST, Netherlands Nov 4 Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk included Klaas Jan Huntelaar in his 23-man squad for friendlies against Switzerland and Germany despite the striker breaking his nose in Europa League action on Thursday.

Huntelaar, who scored 12 goals in the Netherlands' impressive qualifying campaign for Euro 2012, suffered the injury playing for Schalke 04 against AEK Larnaca.

The Dutch host Switzerland next Friday in Amsterdam and play neighbours Germany on Nov. 15 in Hamburg.

"I spoke with him (Huntelaar) this morning and he proved eager to play this weekend for his club so there is no problem to count on him for our matches," Van Marwijk told Reuters on Friday.

"Today they are preparing a special facial mask for him to protect his injury and that should be enough."

The Dutch will be without the injured Arjen Robben, Jeffrey Bruma, Hedwiges Maduro and Arjen Robben, while Van Marwijk dropped winger Eljero Elia.

Ajax Amsterdam winger Derk Boerrigter received his first call for the national team, while Ryan Babel and Ron Vlaar return to the squad.

"I kept faith in Elia for a long time but now he hasn't played for months at his new club Juventus, while Boerrigter has developed well," added the coach who is in talks with the Dutch FA about extending his contract beyond next year's Euro finals.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Maarten Stekelenburg (AS Roma), Michel Vorm (Swansea City), Tim Krul (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Khalid Boulahrouz (VfB Stuttgart), Edson Braafheid (Hoffenheim), Joris Mathijsen (Malaga), Gregory van der Wiel (Ajax Amsterdam). Vurnon Anita (Ajax Amsterdam), John Heitinga (Everton), Ron Vlaar (Feyenoord)

Midfielders: Mark van Bommel (Milan), Nigel de Jong (Manchester City), Stijn Schaars (Sporting), Kevin Strootman (PSV Eindhoven), Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven), Wesley Sneijder (Inter Milan)

Forwards: Derk Boerrigter (Ajax Amsterdam), Ryan Babel (Hoffenheim), Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Luuk de Jong (Twente Enschede), Dirk Kuyt (Liverpool), Robin van Persie (Arsenal) (Editing by Justin Palmer)