ROTTERDAM Aug 28 Midfielders Rafael van der Vaart and Nigel de Jong have both pulled out of the Dutch squad for the Euro2012 qualifying matches against San Marino and Finland.

Van der Vaart sustained a hamstring injury on Sunday playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League match against Manchester City whose De Jong suffered a foot injury.

Netherlands, top in Group E with 18 points after six matches, host San Marino on Friday before facing Finland four days later. (Editing by Dave Thompson)