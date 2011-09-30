(Fixes dateline)
By Theo Ruizenaar
ZEIST, Netherlands, Sept 30 Netherlands coach
Bert van Marwijk is convinced Ibrahim Afellay, who tore his
cruciate knee ligament last week, will be fit in time for the
Euro 2012 finals in Poland and Ukraine.
Van Marwijk, whose side have already reached the
championship, announced his 23-man squad of Friday for the last
qualifiers against Moldova and Sweden on Oct. 7 and 11 with
Wesley Sneijder and John Heitinga missing alongside Afellay.
Sneijder has a groin problem and Heitinga a knee injury.
"I spoke with Ibrahim (Afellay) several times already as he
needs support after sustaining an injury like this just after he
recovered from another tough injury," Van Marwijk told reporters
of the Barcelona winger.
"He is very important for my squad."
Netherlands need one win out of the next two qualifiers to
consolidate second place in the world rankings, which will
guarantee them a position as top seeds at the draw for Euro
2012.
Arjen Robben and Stijn Schaars return to the squad with the
former set to make his first appearance of the qualifying
campaign.
For Schaars, his transfer from AZ Alkmaar to Sporting in the
close season was an important factor in him earning a spot in
the Dutch squad.
"Schaars is really improving and it is obvious that he
needed a new stimulus and needed to be playing at a higher
level," Van Marwijk said about the midfielder, who has won 15
caps.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Maarten Stekelenburg (AS Roma), Michel Vorm
(Swansea City), Tim Krul (Newcastle United)
Defenders: Khalid Boulahrouz (VfB Stuttgart), Edson
Braafheid (Hoffenheim), Jeffrey Bruma (SV Hamburg), Hedwiges
Maduro (Valencia), Joris Mathijsen (Malaga), Erik Pieters (PSV
Eindhoven), Gregory van der Wiel (Ajax Amsterdam).
Midfielders: Mark van Bommel (AC Milan), Nigel de Jong
(Manchester City), Stijn Schaars (Sporting), Kevin Strootman
(PSV), Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur), Georginio
Wijnaldum (PSV)
Forwards: Eljero Elia (Juventus), Klaas Jan Huntelaar
(Schalke 04), Luuk de Jong (Twente Enschede), Dirk Kuyt
(Liverpool), Robin van Persie (Arsenal), Jeremain Lens (PSV),
Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)
