ROTTERDAM, Sept 8 Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal added under-23 midfielder Adam Maher to his squad on Saturday following an injury to Leroy Fer.

Maher comes into the squad ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Hungary in place of Fer who sustained a knee injury during the Netherlands's 2-0 win over Turkey on Friday. (Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; editing by Toby Davis)