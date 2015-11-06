AMSTERDAM Nov 6 Manchester United forward Memphis Depay has been called into coach Danny Blind's 24-man Netherlands squad for their friendlies against Wales and Germany later this month.

Depay was left out of a pre-selection last week when Blind criticised his apparent lack of team spirit, but the coach has had a change of heart.

Uncapped Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Riechedly Bazoer was also added to the squad but goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet, who played against the Czech Republic last month, has been left out, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said in a statement on Friday.

There was also no place for striker Robin van Persie.

The Dutch, who failed last month to qualify for next year's European Championships, play Wales in Cardiff on Nov. 13 and Germany in Hanover four days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Maarten Stekelenburg (Southampton), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jeffrey Bruma (PSV Eindhoven), Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United), Terence Kongolo (Feyenoord), Jairo Riedewald, Kenny Tete (both Ajax Amsterdam), Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam)

Midfielders: Riechedly Bazoer (Ajax Amsterdam), Jordy Clasie (Southampton), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Marko Vejinovic (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)

Forwards: Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven), Memphis Depay (Manchester United), Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg), Eljero Elia (Feyenoord), Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)