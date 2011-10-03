ROTTERDAM Oct 3 Netherlands goalkeeper
Maarten Stekelenburg has pulled of the Dutch squad for the
final Euro 2012 qualifying matches against Moldova and Sweden
due to injury.
The Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Monday that
the AS Roma keeper was still bothered by the head injury he
sustained two weeks ago in a league match against Inter Milan.
Stekelenburg underwent tests in an Amsterdam hospital and it
was decided he should return to Italy for treatment.
The Netherlands top qualifying Group E and have already
secured their place in next year's tournament in Ukraine and
Poland.
(Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar, editing by Ed Osmond)