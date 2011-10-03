ROTTERDAM Oct 3 Netherlands goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg has pulled of the Dutch squad for the final Euro 2012 qualifying matches against Moldova and Sweden due to injury.

The Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Monday that the AS Roma keeper was still bothered by the head injury he sustained two weeks ago in a league match against Inter Milan.

Stekelenburg underwent tests in an Amsterdam hospital and it was decided he should return to Italy for treatment.

The Netherlands top qualifying Group E and have already secured their place in next year's tournament in Ukraine and Poland. (Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar, editing by Ed Osmond)