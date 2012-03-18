Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship on Sunday. AZ Alkmaar 0 NAC Breda 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,268 - - - Utrecht 3 Edouard Duplan 42, Cedric van der Gun 84, Alexander Gerndt 89 Groningen 1 Dusan Tadic 13 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 21,000 - - - Twente Enschede 0 Feyenoord 2 Nils Roeseler 49og, Sekou Cisse 86 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,000 - - - PSV Eindhoven 5 Ola Toivonen 5, Dries Mertens 57,75, Orlando Engelaar 72, Memphis Depay 85 Heerenveen 1 Erik Pieters 51og Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,200 - - - ADO Den Haag 0 Red Card: Ali Boussaboun 25 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Jody Lukoki 48, Jan Vertonghen 61 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000 - - - Saturday, March 17 VVV-Venlo 0 NEC Nijmegen 2 Leroy George 38, Lasse Schoene 73 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 7,500 - - - Excelsior 2 Rangelo Janga 5, Jagos Vukovic 90+2og Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Sanharib Malki 90+5 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 3,531 - - - RKC Waalwijk 1 Krisztian Nemeth 78 Graafschap Doetinchem 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 6,417 - - - Friday, March 16 Vitesse Arnhem 2 Wilfried Bony 23, Renato Ibarra 67 Missed penalty: Wilfried Bony 45 Heracles Almelo 0 Red Card: Remko Pasveer 42 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,155 - - -
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
