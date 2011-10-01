Oct 1 Dutch championship summaries on Saturday
Roda JC Kerkrade 4 Sanharib Malki 10,36, Laurent Delorge
27, Ruud Vormer 63
NAC Breda 3 Omer Bayram 31, Nemanja Gudelj 54,
Alex Schalk 80
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 12,630
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem 1 Wilfried Bony 88
Heerenveen 1 Jeffrey Gouweleeuw 90+1
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,894
- - -
Utrecht 3 Rodney Sneijder 16, Johan Martensson
63, Jacob Mulenga 80pen
RKC Waalwijk 0
Red card: Geoffrey Castillion 41
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,500
- - -
Played on Friday
Heracles Almelo 2 Glynor Plet 12, Luis Pedro 90+2
Graafschap Doetinchem 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 8,412
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
VVV-Venlo v AZ Alkmaar (1030)
Groningen v Ajax Amsterdam (1230)
Twente Enschede v Excelsior (1230)
Feyenoord v ADO Den Haag (1230)
NEC Nijmegen v PSV Eindhoven (1430)