Feb 19 Summaries from the Dutch championship on
Sunday
Vitesse Arnhem 1 Mike Havenaar 88
Missed penalty: Wilfried Bony 81
Twente Enschede 4 Leroy Fer 6, Luuk de Jong 65, Ola John
73, Nacer Chadli 83
Red card: Peter Wisgerhof 80
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,852
- - -
Utrecht 3 Alexander Gerndt 15pen,21, Edouard
Duplan 41
AZ Alkmaar 0
Red card: Niklas Moisander 15
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 20,000
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 4 Dmitry Bulykin 5,27, Jan Vertonghen 8,
Siem de Jong 57
NEC Nijmegen 1 Rens van Eijden 69
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 47,611
- - -
Groningen 3 Suk Hyun Jun 29,74, Leandro Bacuna 51
PSV Eindhoven 0
Red Card: Stanislav Manolev 56
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 22,334
- - -
Saturday, February 18
Heracles Almelo 2 Everton 65, Willy Overtoom 78pen
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Sanharib Malki 40
Red Card: Pawel Kieszek 75
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 8,431
- - -
ADO Den Haag 1 Edwin de Graaf 35og
Excelsior 1 Roland Alberg 49
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 10,144
- - -
Graafschap Doetinchem 1 Rydell Poepon 13
VVV-Venlo 4 Danny Holla 50, Maya Yoshida 52, Ted
van de Pavert 65og, Steven Berghuis 81
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 11,566
- - -
Feyenoord 1 John Guidetti 77pen
Red Card: John Guidetti 77
RKC Waalwijk 1 Robert Braber 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,500
- - -
Friday, February 17
Heerenveen 1 Filip Djuricic 34
NAC Breda 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,800
- - -