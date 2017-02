May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch championship playoff first round second leg matches on Sunday. Twente Enschede 0 RKC Waalwijk 1 Furkan Alakmak 84 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,000 - - - Vitesse Arnhem 2 Nick Hofs 51, Wilfried Bony 76 Missed penalty: Jonathan Reis 89 NEC Nijmegen 0 Red Card: Bram Nuytinck 32, Navarone Foor 54 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,301 - - -